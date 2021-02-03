DZ BANK AG Upgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Buy

DZ BANK AG analyst Elmar Kraus upgraded Pfizer (PFE – Research Report) to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kraus is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 76.5% success rate. Kraus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Biogen, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Hold with an average price target of $40.00, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.08 and a one-year low of $27.88. Currently, Pfizer has an average volume of 45.65M.

Pfizer Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare. The EH segment is involved in development and supply of branded generics, generic sterile injectable products, biosimilars, and select branded products including anti-infectives. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.