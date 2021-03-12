DZ BANK AG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

DZ BANK AG analyst Markus Mischker maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.72, close to its 52-week high of $13.37.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $10.81, which is a -14.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.50 price target.

Deutsche Bank AG’s market cap is currently $25.89B and has a P/E ratio of 156.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.41.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.