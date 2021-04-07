DZ BANK AG Keeps a Buy Rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

DZ BANK AG analyst DZ BANK maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.54, close to its 52-week high of $161.69.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.50, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s market cap is currently $465.5B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 208 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides financial and investment banking services. It operates through the major segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.