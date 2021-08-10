DZ BANK AG Believes Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 28, Ingo Wermann from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.09, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

Wermann has an average return of 49.2% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Wermann is ranked #1520 out of 7618 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $162.12 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Apple’s market cap is currently $2414.9B and has a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 37.58.

Apple, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories. It also offers a range of related services. Its products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod and AirPods. The services segment is comprised of AppleCare, cloud services, digital content offerings like the App Store and other content services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+, payment services such as Apple Card and Apple Pay as well as advertising and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.