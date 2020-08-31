DZ BANK AG Believes Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Still Has Room to Grow

DZ BANK AG analyst Ingo Wermann maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.81, close to its 52-week high of $128.79.

Wermann has an average return of 64.0% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Wermann is ranked #1144 out of 6924 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $429.74 average price target, representing a 241.0% upside. In a report issued on August 18, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $515.00 price target.

Apple’s market cap is currently $533.6B and has a P/E ratio of 38.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.38.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.