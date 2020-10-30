October 30, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Dynex Capital (DX) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Jones Trading from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Dynex Capital (DXResearch Report), with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynex Capital with a $18.25 average price target, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dynex Capital’s market cap is currently $370.7M and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019