Dynex Capital (DX) Receives a Buy from JonesTrading

In a report released yesterday, Jones Trading from JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Dynex Capital (DX – Research Report), with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynex Capital with a $18.25 average price target, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Dynex Capital’s market cap is currently $370.7M and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.