Dynavax (DVAX) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report issued on September 13, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $21.00 average price target, which is a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, H.C. Wainwright also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Dynavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.77 million and net profit of $4.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $51.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DVAX in relation to earlier this year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.