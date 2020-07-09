Dynatronics (DYNT) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Dynatronics (DYNT – Research Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.58.

Based on Dynatronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.71 million and GAAP net loss of $1.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $563.4K.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, UT.