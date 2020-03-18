Dynatrace (DT) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace (DT – Research Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.51, close to its 52-week low of $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.43, implying a 77.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.07 and a one-year low of $17.05. Currently, Dynatrace has an average volume of 2.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DT in relation to earlier this year.

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.