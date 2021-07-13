Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on June 18, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG – Research Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.54, close to its 52-week high of $3.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Dynagas LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dynagas LNG Partners’ market cap is currently $130.3M and has a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.