DXC Technology Company (DXC) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Sell rating on DXC Technology Company (DXC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.59, close to its 52-week low of $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Science Applications, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DXC Technology Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Based on DXC Technology Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.02 billion and net profit of $82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.18 billion and had a net profit of $462 million.

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment offers to deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results, while reducing business risk and operational costs for clients. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. The company was founded on 19th May, 2016 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.