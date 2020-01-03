January 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Durect (DRRX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Durect (DRRXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 39.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Durect is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.20, implying a 68.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Durect’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.3 million.

DURECT Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company products include alzet and lactel.

