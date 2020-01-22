Duke Energy (DUK) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Duke Energy (DUK – Research Report), with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.44, close to its 52-week high of $97.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Duke Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.85.

Duke Energy’s market cap is currently $69.46B and has a P/E ratio of 19.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DUK in relation to earlier this year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables.