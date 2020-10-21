October 21, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Jason Carr

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCTResearch Report) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019