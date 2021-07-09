July 9, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Austin Angelo

After RBC Capital and D.A. Davidson gave Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to Duck Creek Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 77.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Duck Creek Technologies with a $49.67 average price target, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Duck Creek Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.65 million and GAAP net loss of $6.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.44 million.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.

