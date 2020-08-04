DTE Energy (DTE) Receives a Buy from Citigroup

In a report released today, Ryan Levine from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on DTE Energy (DTE – Research Report), with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Levine is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Levine covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Mdu Resources Group, and Sempra Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DTE Energy with a $119.20 average price target.

DTE Energy’s market cap is currently $21.94B and has a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DTE in relation to earlier this year.

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.