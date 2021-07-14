July 14, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Drive Shack (DS) Receives a Buy from BTIG

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on July 12, Peter Saleh from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Drive Shack (DSResearch Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Drive Shack with a $4.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Drive Shack’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.09 million and GAAP net loss of $10.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.36 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019