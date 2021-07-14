Drive Shack (DS) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report issued on July 12, Peter Saleh from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Drive Shack (DS – Research Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Drive Shack with a $4.75 average price target.

Based on Drive Shack’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.09 million and GAAP net loss of $10.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.36 million.

Drive Shack, Inc. engages in golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of interest income on short-term investments, general and administrative expenses, etc. The company was founded in June 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.