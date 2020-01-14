Dril-Quip (DRQ) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Dril-Quip (DRQ – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 40.0% success rate. Lynagh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oil States International, and Precision Drilling.

Dril-Quip has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.50.

The company has a one-year high of $56.71 and a one-year low of $34.99. Currently, Dril-Quip has an average volume of 269.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRQ in relation to earlier this year.

Dril-Quip, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment that is well suited for use in deepwater, harsh environment and severe service applications. Its products consist of subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipe, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors and diverters which are used by major integrated, large independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world. The company was founded by Larry E. Reimert, Gary W. Loveless, Gary D. Smith and J. Mike Walker in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.