Drewry Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

In a report issued on May 11, Nikesh Shukla from Drewry Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Ardmore Shipping (ASC – Research Report), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.67.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ardmore Shipping is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.83, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $5.50 price target.

Based on Ardmore Shipping’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.55 million and GAAP net loss of $8.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $65.19 million and had a net profit of $6.52 million.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the ocean transportation of petroleum and chemical products in international trade through the ownership and operation of a fleet of tankers. It provides shipping services through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.