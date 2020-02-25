Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Pammi Bir from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF – Research Report), with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.26, equals to its 52-week high of $27.26.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dream Office Real Estate Investment with a $25.98 average price target, implying a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, CIBC also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a C$38.00 price target.

Based on Dream Office Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $47.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $44.29 million.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing, and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal, and Other Markets.