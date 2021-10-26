Drdgold (DRD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Drdgold (DRD – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drdgold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Drdgold’s market cap is currently $798.7M and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.42.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.