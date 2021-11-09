DraftKings (DKNG) Receives a Hold from BTIG

In a report issued on November 7, Clark Lampen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on DraftKings (DKNG – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lampen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 25.0% success rate. Lampen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Unity Software, and ironSource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.36, a 55.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.38 and a one-year low of $38.44. Currently, DraftKings has an average volume of 13.33M.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.