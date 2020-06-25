DraftKings (DKNG) Initiated with a Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

DraftKings (DKNG – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.07.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 48.3% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, implying a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DraftKings’ market cap is currently $11.74B and has a P/E ratio of 345.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DKNG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company that intent for a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 27, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.