DR Horton (DHI) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton (DHI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.83, close to its 52-week high of $62.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $63.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.54 and a one-year low of $37.81. Currently, DR Horton has an average volume of 3.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHI in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Barbara K. Allen, a Director at DHI sold 423 shares for a total of $26,268.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a national homebuilder that engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions.