Dow (DOW) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Dow (DOW – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.40, close to its 52-week low of $29.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, RPM International, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dow is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.57.

The company has a one-year high of $60.52 and a one-year low of $29.32. Currently, Dow has an average volume of 4.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Dow, Inc. materials science company, combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions. It operates through three business segments: Performance Materials & Coatings, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Packaging & Specialty Plastics.