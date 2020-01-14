Douglas Emmett (DEI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross L Smotrich maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett (DEI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Four Corners Property.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

Douglas Emmett’s market cap is currently $7.39B and has a P/E ratio of 65.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DEI in relation to earlier this year.

