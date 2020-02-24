Dorman Products (DORM) Has a New Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.70, close to its 52-week low of $67.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorman Products is a Hold with an average price target of $75.00.

Based on Dorman Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $21.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $34.6 million.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprises of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.