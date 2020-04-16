Dorman Products (DORM) Gets a Hold Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Daniel Imbro from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM – Research Report), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Imbro has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.8% and a 17.4% success rate. Imbro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genuine Parts Company, Tractor Supply, and O’Reilly Auto.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dorman Products with a $56.00 average price target, a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $95.73 and a one-year low of $44.50. Currently, Dorman Products has an average volume of 229.7K.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.