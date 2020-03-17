Dorman Products (DORM) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 37.2% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorman Products is a Hold with an average price target of $60.00.

Dorman Products’ market cap is currently $1.8B and has a P/E ratio of 21.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.33.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.