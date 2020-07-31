Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #1342 out of 6832 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions with a $12.00 average price target.

Donnelley Financial Solutions’ market cap is currently $282M and has a P/E ratio of 6.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.10.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States. Its services include content management, multi-channel content distribution, data management and analytics services, collaborative workflow and business reporting tools, and translations and other language services in support of its clients communications requirements. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.