Domo (DOMO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Cowen & Co. gave Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from William Blair. Analyst Kamil Mielczarek maintained a Buy rating on Domo today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mielczarek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 28.6% success rate. Mielczarek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, Microstrategy, and Sumo Logic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.25.

The company has a one-year high of $98.35 and a one-year low of $31.01. Currently, Domo has an average volume of 324.9K.

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.