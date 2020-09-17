Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report), with a price target of $435.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $385.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 66.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $430.43, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $920 million and net profit of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $812 million and had a net profit of $92.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DPZ in relation to earlier this year.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.