February 21, 2020   Analyst News, Services

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Gets a Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

By Jason Carr

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Sell rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZResearch Report) today and set a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $364.18, close to its 52-week high of $381.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $368.33.

The company has a one-year high of $381.86 and a one-year low of $220.90. Currently, Domino’s Pizza has an average volume of 742.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations.

