Dominion Resources (D) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Resources (D – Research Report) today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.72, close to its 52-week high of $83.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Dominion Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dominion Resources’ market cap is currently $67.53B and has a P/E ratio of 61.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of D in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.