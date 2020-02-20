Dominion Resources (D) Has a New Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Dominion Resources (D – Research Report) today and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.91, close to its 52-week high of $89.20.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dominion Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.18, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $89.20 and a one-year low of $72.61. Currently, Dominion Resources has an average volume of 2.83M.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.