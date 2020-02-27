Dominion Resources (D) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 73.6% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, TransAlta, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dominion Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.00, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Dominion Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.48 billion and net profit of $1.1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.4 billion and had a net profit of $641 million.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.