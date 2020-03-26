Dollarama (DLMAF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Dollarama (DLMAF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00.

Nattel has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Dollarama.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #3419 out of 6169 analysts.

Dollarama has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.07, a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Industrial Alliance Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Dollarama’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $948 million and net profit of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $864 million and had a net profit of $132 million.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.