Dollar Tree (DLTR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Dollar Tree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.53, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report issued on August 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.29 billion and net profit of $248 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.81 billion and had a net profit of $268 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise. The merchandise mix consists of three types: Consumable, Variety categories and Seasonal merchandise. The Consumable merchandise includes candy and food, health and beauty care, and household consumables such as paper, plastics and household chemicals and in select stores, frozen and refrigerated food. The Variety categories merchandise includes toys, durable house wares, gifts, party goods, greeting cards, soft lines and other items. The Seasonal goods include Easter, Halloween and Christmas merchandise. Dollar Tree was founded by J. Douglas Perry and Macon F. Brock, Jr. in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.