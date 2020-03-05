Dollar Tree (DLTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.91, close to its 52-week low of $78.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 53.0% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar Tree is a Hold with an average price target of $90.90, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.31 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise.