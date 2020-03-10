Docebo (DCBOF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Docebo (DCBOF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is ranked #158 out of 6214 analysts.

Docebo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.66.

Docebo, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud based learning management systems (LMS). Its cloud platform consists of three modules: Docebo Learn, Docebo Coach & Share and Docebo Extended Enterprise.