Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Receives a Hold from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst David Toti maintained a Hold rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Preferred Apartment Communities, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Diversified Healthcare Trust with a $4.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.58 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DHC in relation to earlier this year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities, Managed Senior Living Communities, MOBs and All Other. The Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities segment offers short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company receive rents from the operators. The Managed Senior Living Communities segment includes short and long term residential care and other services for residents, which the company pays fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The MOBs segment refers to the tenants paying for rent. The All Other segment comprises operations, including properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.