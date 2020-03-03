Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76, close to its 52-week low of $6.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diversified Healthcare Trust with a $9.50 average price target.

Based on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $51.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $119 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities, Managed Senior Living Communities, MOBs and All Other.