Dish Network (DISH) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Dish Network (DISH – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.34, close to its 52-week low of $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dish Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.46, implying a 73.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, MoffettNathanson also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.62 and a one-year low of $17.10. Currently, Dish Network has an average volume of 4.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DISH in relation to earlier this year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W. Ergen, Cantey W. Ergen and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.