Dish Network (DISH) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dish Network (DISH – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Crown Castle, and Intelsat SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dish Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.50, representing a -3.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.66 and a one-year low of $30.45. Currently, Dish Network has an average volume of 2.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DISH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Charles Ergen, the Chairman of DISH bought 13,645,693 shares for a total of $457,403,629.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.