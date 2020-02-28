February 28, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Discovery (DISCA) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Discovery (DISCAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.67, close to its 52-week low of $23.89.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $36.25 average price target.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion and net profit of $476 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.81 billion and had a net profit of $270 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations.

