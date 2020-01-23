January 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services (DFSResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Starwood Property, American Express, and Annaly Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.89.

Based on Discover Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.54 billion and net profit of $764 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.41 billion and had a net profit of $681 million.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments.

