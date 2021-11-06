Dine Brands Global (DIN) Receives a Hold from MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.43, close to its 52-week high of $100.70.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dine Brands Global with a $102.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.70 and a one-year low of $52.87. Currently, Dine Brands Global has an average volume of 220.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DIN in relation to earlier this year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.