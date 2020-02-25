February 25, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Dine Brands Global (DIN) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global (DINResearch Report), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheesecake Factory, Habit Restaurants, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dine Brands Global with a $103.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Dine Brands Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $23.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $26.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise Operations, Rental operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019