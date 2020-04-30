Dine Brands Global (DIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global (DIN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 51.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Dine Brands Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.40.

The company has a one-year high of $104.47 and a one-year low of $14.16. Currently, Dine Brands Global has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.