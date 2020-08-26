Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Digital Media Solutions (DMS – Research Report) and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.9% and a 74.5% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Media Solutions with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Digital Media Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $777.2K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

